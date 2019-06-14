For starters, we can dump the phrase “implicit bias,” which clearly has a negative connotation that can be offputting in training settings. “Conscious inclusion” is much more positive, and is now being used by some companies, such as Randstad USA. Studies also show making diversity training voluntary can increase its effectiveness, as can mentoring programs between managers and proteges, regular interaction with coworkers from diverse backgrounds, and encouraging social accountability. Hopefully such measures can get us to a place where we can simply treat people as people, and stop obsessing over the color of our skin.