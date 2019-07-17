The roots of Trump’s racism, and the path it has taken throughout his life, are usefully mapped in this oral history that the Atlantic published in June. The president also is shamelessly hypocritical. His rants about the migrant threat at the U.S.'s southern border and his call for the Squad to self-deport glide past the fact that his mother was a Scottish immigrant and his father was the son of a German immigrant. Trump’s first and third wives were immigrants from Eastern Europe, and his wife Melania’s parents became U.S. citizens last year by taking advantage of a chain migration program that the president and his principal immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, have publicly derided.