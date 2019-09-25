And then there is Joe Biden. In 2016, the then-vice president threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees to Ukraine if the government did not fire the country's top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. According to the New York Times, "Among those who had a stake in the outcome was Hunter Biden ... who at the time was on the board of an energy company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch who had been in the sights of the fired prosecutor general." The Post reports that it is "unclear how seriously Shokin -- who was under fire by U.S. and European officials for not taking a more aggressive posture toward corruption overall -- was scrutinizing Burisma when he was forced out." But what is clear is that Biden bragged about getting him fired, declaring last year: "I looked at them and said, 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.' Well, son of a b --. He got fired."