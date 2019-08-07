Reciprocity with nations that have comparable drug approval regimes would cause approval in those countries to trigger approval in the U.S. upon application by the drug manufacturer or licensee (subject to approved labeling). This would make more drugs available sooner in the U.S., increase competition, and put downward pressure on prices. It could also help alleviate shortages in the U.S. of certain critical drugs, like generic injectable medications commonly used in hospitals, cancer drugs, anesthetics, and antipsychotics for psychiatric emergencies. Hospitals are scrambling to find substitutes, and the FDA is severely limited in what it can do to address this problem.