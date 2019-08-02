A recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York considers the reasons for this recent “migration aversion.” Released in April, it reviews the bank’s data to investigate individuals’ willingness to leave their current location. The authors find that people confront significant psychological costs in leaving behind family ties and forgoing shared cultural norms. These costs “all increase with age and residency tenure,” they note, and “are remarkably large for a non-trivial fraction of the population.” The biggest factor in limited mobility, the study finds, is a yearning for rootedness, regardless of economic status: “The median person in our sample will forego 30 percent of his or her income in order to stay close to family.”