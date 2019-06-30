Certain anti-poverty programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP; formerly known as food stamps) have been proven to improve some of these issues, but they require funding and political will. Unfortunately, President Trump proposed $220 billion dollars in cuts to SNAP in his 2020 budget, as well making it more difficult and costly for urban school districts to provide free breakfasts and lunches to children from low-income families by reducing community eligibility and increasing administrative regulations regarding how schools determine and verify if students are eligible for free or reduced school lunches. Moreover, Trump’s 2020 platform includes a radical adjustment in the way the government measures poverty — by changing how inflation is used to calculate the official definition of poverty) such that fewer individuals would be considered poor.