And legal service agencies work best when they have strong financial support from their communities and operate with maximum efficiency. Many nonprofits, specializing in certain areas of the law, are challenged to serve these clients, as interlocking problems can involve health, education, child welfare, housing, homelessness, and civil rights. These specialized legal services are currently spread out across the region and not easily accessible to the clients that need them most. Further, recent tax changes have disincentivized taxpayers from making charitable contributions for these and other organizations helping those in need.