In an ongoing study, my colleagues and I have estimated that more than 75% of American mothers will find themselves the sole or principal financial support for their households at some point during their first 18 years of motherhood. For African American women, that figure rises to more than 90%. The average American mother who finds herself as the chief economic support will also spend almost six of those first 18 years doing so. In any given year, more than 40% of American mothers are the primary earners in their households.