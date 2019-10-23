It’s a sad, common trope that outspoken men are leaders, while their female counterparts are, in the words of one Donald Trump, “nasty women.” It’s still true in some circles. But to assume male coworkers are threatened by strong women is demeaning to everyone. Women at the top of their fields—Beyonce, Sheryl Sandberg, JK Rowling, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the list goes on—didn’t get there by sitting quietly with their hands folded. Speak up, speak directly, and speak confidently. If they don’t listen, rattle your armor as you reach for that last blueberry muffin, maintaining eye contact as you take a slow, menacing bite and let the crumbs tumble across the conference room table. The real men in the room won’t be scared.