To answer that question, the National Constitution Center launched the Constitution Drafting Project, which gathered some of America’s leading progressive, conservative, and libertarian scholars into teams to write their own ideal constitutions. Although all three teams disagreed about many details, they converged around the vibrancy of the Constitution itself, and all decided to reform the Constitution rather than start from scratch. In addition, the teams unexpectedly agreed on certain reforms, including limiting executive power. Before the transfer of presidential power, the excerpts below highlight one proposed change to the executive from each team. And on Jan. 27, at 2 p.m., the drafting team leaders will discuss how they drafted their constitutions and where the project should go next at a free online event. Learn more at constitutioncenter.org/debate.