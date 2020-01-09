More recently, the U.S. government has again forced separation of brown children from their parents — now those who cross the Mexico-U.S. border illegally. The Trump administration first acknowledged family separations as part of its “zero tolerance” policy toward illegal immigration that went into effect in May 2018. But numbers from the Department of Homeland Security indicate families were being torn apart as early as October 2016. The process has brutalized more than 5,400 young people, including infants, by taking them from their parents, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.