Resolving this issue is not simple. Experts tell us that creating “back doors” to encryption systems means that they can be broken more easily. Apple’s encryption system does not protect one device; it protects all of Apple’s phones. If Apple creates an encryption key, it could be used against every iPhone. Even if Apple keeps the key, there is the danger that the key could leak out, endangering the privacy of all iPhones. Although Coca-Cola, for example, has managed to keep its formula secret, in August 2016, the National Security Agency lost control of some major cyber tools, resulting in major internet attacks. This could happen again.