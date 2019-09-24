Imagine that the federal government received all of its tax revenues for the year in a lump-sum on January 1. With a balanced budget, the lump-sum would last through December 31. But with a budget in deficit, the money would run out before year’s end. Deficit Day, when the money runs out, would fall on October 3 this year — the earliest since all that stimulus spending of the Great Recession. From 12:01 am on October 4 until the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, every dollar the federal government spends would have to be borrowed.