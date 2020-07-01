Fireworks are expected to continue throughout the summer, so I am working with my colleagues in Harrisburg to address this issue and find a fair solution. I have co-sponsored Rep. Frank Farry’s H.B. 1687, which would amend the state’s Fireworks Law to give municipalities like Philadelphia tighter control over pyrotechnics. I am also introducing legislation that would prohibit the use of fireworks between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. every day, except designated holidays. The bill would also create penalties for multiple violations of the law with fines ranging from $100 to $200. Together, I am hopeful that my colleagues in the House will find a balanced answer that emphasizes safety.