One custom President Trump has honored (among the many he hasn’t) is lowering the flag at half-staff to reflect the nation in mourning. Okay, there was that one time last year when he had to be harangued into keeping the stars and stripes lowered for a respectful period after the death of war hero Sen. John McCain of Arizona, but stick with me for a second. In the wake of the mass shootings over the weekend, the president once again issued a proclamation ordering flags to half-staff until Aug. 8 (a date that was fraught with problematic symbolism, but I digress).