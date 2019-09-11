I walked to the start of the long path that leads to the crash site. The generosity of the families has allowed the world to share in their deep grief. I took it slowly in the drizzle, pausing to notice the beauty of single flowers and lone trees. The chorus of birds was constant and comforting. It was fitting that the heavens were weeping. Their voices echoed in my mind as I quietly read aloud each name etched into flat stone panels placed so close together that, from a distance, it looked like a solid wall. The symbolism was subtle. Each one of the souls on Flight 93 stood tall as an individual, and yet they acted together. A wall of humanity.