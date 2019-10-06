Right now, a Pennsylvania family of four are eligible for SNAP if they earn no more than about $40,000 a year. If the Trump administration gets its way and BBCE is drastically reduced, that family of four’s SNAP eligibility limit will drop from about $40,000 a year to no more than $32,000 a year. For elderly single-person households, the limit would change from approximately $24,000 a year to about $15,000. This change to BBCE will have the direct opposite effect of promoting economic mobility and promoting employment — this will destabilize families and make it harder for them to move out of poverty.