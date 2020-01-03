While social media often alienates people from one another, these digital outlets actually enable us to create real connections within our neighborhoods, especially those of us in densely populated areas. For example, days before I had a stressful move, three separate Buy Nothing community members generously dropped off different items I had claimed from them on the Facebook group. Veronique, a Graduate Hospital Buy Nothing member, shared: “I see endless examples of neighbors supporting one another through Buy Nothing. … It creates a sense of belonging as well as connectedness.” Watching, accepting, or providing in this generosity with people in your immediate neighborhood is uplifting, even inspirational.