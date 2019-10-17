In March of ’76, in a scene that plays out in the novel, police and union men blockaded the Inquirer Building, shutting the paper down for a day in direct violation of the law (the blockade is one reason the Inquirer Building’s conversion to police headquarters is an act of historical irony). They are widely believed to have been carrying out orders from Rizzo, who was lashing out against perceived mistreatment by journalists. Rizzo was under increasing popular attack for corruption, police brutality, and mismanagement and for lying about the city’s finances in order to get reelected the year before.