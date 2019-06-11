Many of us will never know what it is like to scrape together change just to buy dental and hygiene supplies. Many of us will not have to choose between being free from violence or continuing to live with an abusive person so we have housing and food. Many of us will not know the pull of addiction. But we might. Maybe we’ve already been through one of these struggles and survived. Many of us are just one experience, one shred of luck, away from facing staggering life challenges. That’s why we are joining with the coalition of more than 150 organizations to fight to preserve General Assistance as it is: so that our neighbors, our brothers and sisters, and our fellow Pennsylvanians can survive. We are counting on state lawmakers and Governor Wolf to stand with us in this fight.