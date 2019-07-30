The people who say that gentrification can be helpful are the same people who go into communities and use words like “growth” and “opportunity.” The “growth” and “opportunity” that comes from newcomers into a neighborhood often fails to benefit the long-term residents. There was a tennis court near the park at Wharton Square (by 23rd and Reed) that went unused for years. There were no nets up and children used the flat surface to ride bikes. A local church briefly used it for movie nights. After I moved, the tennis court was rehabbed. The ground was painted and new nets were put up. It made me angry because I knew that the court was fixed up to benefit newcomers, after years of neglect.