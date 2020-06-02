The police brutality and violence that protesters continue to demonstrate against has a long history—throughout which little has changed. Serious steps are needed, including possibly rethinking the role and responsibilities for the police, or how we organize police departments.
The Inquirer wants to hear your thoughts on what kinds of changes you think are most important.
Some questions to get you started:
- What types of tasks should be under police responsibility?
- What is the best use of police resources?
- What needs to happen for police to change to fit your vision of policing?
- What metric do you think we should use to evaluate police work? Crime rates? Number of calls for service? Clearance rates?
Answer one or answer them all in the form below or email us at opinion@inquirer.com. Some answers may appear in The Inquirer. If your response is chosen for publication, we will contact you ahead of time.