Well, it won’t be the coast-to-coast catharsis we see played out on our TV screens. Because, while repeated images of black men paying with their lives for infractions that wouldn’t get a white man a citation may be enough to overcome inertia, it has never been enough to sustain a movement. The only thing that makes lasting change in this country is an appeal to self-interest. The question we have to answer for all of those well-motivated white people who sincerely want to help us is how their advocacy will benefit them in the long run.