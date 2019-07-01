But while the ruling is disappointing, especially given the egregious facts of the cases, the fight against gerrymandering is far from over. That’s because, despite the drama of a showdown at the Supreme Court, the fight was never only about winning in the federal courts. The fight against gerrymandering has always been, and remains, a war with multiple fronts, including state courts, the ballot box, the nation’s legislatures, and Congress. And on those other fronts, it is a fight that is not only going well but producing victory after victory. With the Supreme Court having made clear that no relief from the federal courts is coming, it’s more important than ever to double down on the fronts where gains are being made.