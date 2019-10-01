Sometimes children do get used by adults for political purposes. Five-year-old Elián González, who was found floating off the coast of Florida en route from Cuba in 1999, is one example. He didn’t intentionally come to the United States to spark discussion about immigration and American-Cuban relations. Nor was he ever truly allowed to be a person with a voice and personality. He became a character in a politicized custody battle across international borders. González was lucky enough to at least be known by name, which children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border have been denied. We don’t hear their names, their voices, how they feel, or what they think.