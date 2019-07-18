Until 1977, those who needed free care had a right to it at the city’s public hospital, Philadelphia General Hospital (PGH). PGH traced its roots to 1732. Over the centuries, it became a modern hospital that drew physicians from across the country. But its prestige was secondary to its legacy as a guarantor of care. In the absence of a national health-care system, municipal hospitals across the country, like PGH, were vital safety nets, admitting patients regardless of income or insurance. By the 1950s, PGH was also a center of care for black residents who faced discrimination elsewhere.