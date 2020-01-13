The future of medicine lies in the hands of the young doctors who are just starting their careers. The path to practicing medicine is long, challenging, and expensive. After at least eight years of schooling (four years of undergraduate studies followed by four years of medical school), young doctors are required to complete an internship and residency (at least three years but often more than five) for postgraduate training. This has been the subject of many popular TV series. Through this process, these trainees sacrifice their personal lives and immerse themselves into their studies and preparation. Along the way, they accumulate a student debt that averages $200,000.