Other financially strapped cities have found ways to provide cooling measures like free air-conditioning units for low-income eligible residents, mostly seniors. New York City, for example, is stepping up with an ambitious $70 million program secured through grants, with the goal of installing 74,000 free AC units throughout the city of nearly 9 million. About $20 million will be dedicated to utility bill assistance, as increased electricity usage is expected from the AC units. Baltimore outright purchased 1,200 AC units and is distributing those to eligible residents along with 25,000 fans. The cost is still unclear, but it’s a step in the right direction and a model that could expand as need rises.