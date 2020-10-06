The Senate must act now to stem the tide of illness and death that threatens frontline workers like me. They have yet to show me that they know that my life matters, that they have a plan to manage the coronavirus pandemic, and make testing and treatment widely available and affordable. We need leaders who will mandate protections like mask wearing and science-based safety protocols for us all at work and in our communities, so we will all be able to get back to work, school, and our lives safely, when it is time. And when we are ready for recovery: America needs a plan to protect housing or prevent abject poverty in neighborhoods that were already struggling.