But I’ve been inspired to reframe my thinking about racism — both within society and within myself. In How to Be an Anti-Racist (2019), historian Ibram X. Kendi unpacks how he came to abandon the notion that people of color lacked the power to be racist. He writes that this “powerless defense" wrongly shields people of color from charges of racism even when we back racist policies — including school closures, like the 37 proposed by Philadelphia School Superintendent William Hite in late 2012. Even when such closures are framed neutrally as a budgeting solution, the reality is they disproportionately impact black and brown students, in a region with massive funding disparities between white and non-white districts.