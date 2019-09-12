“I am so sorry I am here so late!” I spoke into the heavy phone receiver. I explained the shoe and bra problem, and we were able to laugh. Elly told me that I was lucky, as it can take a long time for her to be retrieved from her room. This day she was coming directly from a GED class, however, which is closer to the entryway. She has a college degree in civil engineering. She is taking the class because it is the only activity available to detainees.