A family-oriented setting is only an illusion in the ORR shelters run by CFFS in South Jersey where little value is placed on child welfare. Strict, regimented schedules include needing permission to access food or drink water and signing a form to use the bathroom. Psychological manipulation has become routine. To maintain control, staff often respond to any resistance from youth with a false threat that their behavior will delay reunification with their family. It is common for the children to feel like they are being jailed.