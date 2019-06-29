Racist thinking about immigration saturated mainstream newspapers (the Boston Herald: "Shall we permit these inferior races to dilute the thrifty, capable Yankee blood ... of the earlier immigrants?") and elite journals (in The Yale Review, recent immigrants were described as "vast masses of filth" from "every foul and stagnant pool of population in Europe"). In The Century monthly, which published Mark Twain, Henry James, Rudyard Kipling, W.E.B. Du Bois and H.G. Wells, an author informed readers that "Mediterranean people are morally below the races of northern Europe," that immigrants from Southern Italy "lack the conveniences for thinking," that Neapolitans were a "degenerate" class "infected with spiritual hookworm" and displaying "low foreheads, open mouths, weak chins ... and backless heads," and that few of the garment workers in New York's Union Square "had the type of face one would find at a county fair in the west or south." The nation's most important periodical, The Saturday Evening Post, devoted tens of thousands of words to the braided crusades for eugenics and race-based immigration policies. Popular poet Edgar Lee Masters ("Spoon River Anthology" ) wrote "The Great Race Passes":