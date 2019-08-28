About 23% of immigrants who are in the U.S. legally are uninsured, compared with 8% of citizens, while about 45% of immigrants in the country illegally have no health insurance. In part that is because, while immigrants are more likely than citizens to have full-time jobs, their jobs are less likely to offer health coverage. Even El Paso’s survivors who had employer health coverage before the shooting are at risk of losing it if they are unable to work because of injuries or trauma and have to give up their jobs.