At the same time, the House Judiciary Committee was preparing its articles of impeachment: As the Senate’s Republican Leader, it was Scott’s job to keep his GOP colleagues unified and in support of the President. When the tapes were released, that unity collapsed, especially with the release of the August 5 “smoking gun” tape that documented the initial stages of the cover-up of the Watergate break-in. And in a fateful lunch the next day in the Capitol, Senate Republicans, almost one-by-one, said that they had seen enough and had enough. Even the most loyal and conservative in the room wanted Nixon to resign. Scott was ready to make his move.