The new Lawrenceville inclusionary zoning “overlay district,” signed by Mayor Bill Peduto in July, is designed to preserve the mixed-income character of what has become Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhood. New developments with more than 20 rental units must make 10 percent of them affordable to households earning 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) (80 percent AMI for for-sale developments). In practice, it will create rentals in Lawrenceville that an individual earning $28,000 can afford and homes that a couple earning $51,000 can buy. The affordable units must be no different in size or amenities than the market-rate ones and must be integrated within the buildings.