An apology to our readers | Opinion

The Inquirer Editorial Board regrets the publication of an editorial cartoon by Monte Wolverton of the Cagle Cartoons syndicate that appeared in Tuesday’s editions.

In hindsight, the cartoon depicting an oversized Israeli military boot stepping on Hamas terrorists hiding among civilians in response to the Oct. 7 attack should not have been published. Regardless of the interpretation, the illustration reinforces pernicious antisemitic tropes about Israeli aggression.

The Inquirer Editorial Board condemned the heinous attacks days after they occurred, and has expressed its unequivocal belief that Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas’ aggression.

The board’s long-standing philosophy is that the Opinion section is a forum for civil, constructive, and sometimes provocative views designed to promote healthy debate and an exchange of ideas on a wide-range of issues.

In that spirit, we have published a variety of op-eds with an array of viewpoints on the events in the Middle East, and we have dedicated our entire letters section to fostering robust discussions among readers.

It is clear this cartoon was highly insensitive, particularly at the current moment when antisemitism is on the rise. We hear the outcry and apologize for the pain it caused.

We are reviewing the totality of our processes — particularly those for the selection of illustrations and cartoons — to prevent failures like this one from occurring again. We welcome your feedback, and we look forward to continuing the conversation.