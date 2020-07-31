As a Colombian native, I’m one of many foreign-trained clinicians on the front lines of this crisis. We are vital, both for the individual care we provide patients, and in the greater role we play filling America’s severe health-care worker shortage. Prior to COVID, the country already had a shortfall of tens of thousands of doctors , according to the New American Economy think tank. As 76.4 million baby boomers continue to age, the gap is expected to grow by 90,000 physicians by 2025. In the midst of a pandemic, that need is greater than ever.