I sat on my bed in my apartment on 16th and Cecil B. Moore, exasperated as I listened to my then-boyfriend lecture me while YG played in the background. The boyfriend, a white boy from New England, had decided to instruct me, a black and Arab American woman from Baltimore, on not so much why, but how he was permitted to say the N-word. It was because, apparently, YG would have never released his art if it were not for all listeners to consume in its entirety. Even when that meant white boys in fraternities saying the N-word.