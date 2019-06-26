Trump would have been well within his rights to strike Iran in response to these acts of war. But Trump knows he does not have to prove willingness to use force, which he has demonstrated twice in Syria. He also knows Iranian leaders are lashing out because they are buckling under the weight of the unprecedented sanctions he has imposed. Iran’s oil exports have dropped from 2.5 million barrels per day in April 2018 to just 300,000 barrels per day this month — an 88 percent reduction. The State Department estimates that oil sanctions alone will deny the regime $50 billion in revenue, or 40 percent of Iran’s annual budget. Thanks to Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign, Iran’s economy is contracting, inflation is spiraling, and it has been forced to cut funding for its terrorist proxies Hezbollah and Hamas, the Iranian military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).