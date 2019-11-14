Dorsey has obviously looked at these data, and decided to act in a way that both supports democracy and ultimately supports his own platform. No doubt, he could have, like Zuckerberg, simply taken the money. No doubt, there is a lot of money that he has now left on the table. But it is completely sensible, both from a business and democratic perspective, for him to look to the long-term value of his social network — a value fundamentally affected by the games people play with it — and decide that Twitter is better off taking the high road. It is hard to remember, but there really was a time when Facebook was thought to be an obvious good. But under Zuckerberg’s leadership, the company has cut corners and worse, all to the end of making the shareholders, in the short term, richer. But the consequence of that strategy now is that Facebook has faded as a platform of choice; it is no longer “cool,” as any kid will tell you, and it is openly scorned by so many others.