The failure to save Jewelers Row exposes Philly’s lack of control at telling its own story, and it’s galling, yet apropos, that the destruction comes from Toll Brothers, the quintessential suburban American developer. After buying the U.S. Naval Asylum in 1988, Toll sat on it for 15 years, and when squatters set fire to the 1833 main building, they would have torn it down had the Street Administration’s Historical Commission not required them to rebuild. Of course now it’s the centerpiece of a massive gated community in a thriving urban neighborhood.