So now his younger, less popular Democratic opponents are pouncing on Biden’s mistake. California Sen. Kamala Harris (averaging 7.1 percent in the polls) declared that for Biden “to coddle the reputations of segregationists, of people who if they had their way I would literally not be standing here as a member of the United States Senate, is, I think, it’s just misinformed and it’s wrong.” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (2.3 percent) declared, “Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone.” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (0.3 percent) tweeted, “It’s 2019 & @JoeBiden is longing for the good old days of ‘civility’ typified by James Eastland. Eastland thought my multiracial family should be illegal.”