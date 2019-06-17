Where Obama was seen as an outsider who had spent less than half of a term in the United States Senate, Biden was a congressional institution. His large rolodex and deep knowledge of domestic and foreign policymaking alleviated concerns that Obama’s greenness would prevent him from getting things done if elected. When Obama was attacked for being part of the liberal elite, Biden provided working class credentials. Obama’s demeanor was at times described as overly measured, stoic, arrogant and aloof. Biden could joke, hug and back-pat his way through a rope line as if attending a family reunion. Who could forget what Biden whispered to President Obama after perhaps the most historic moment of his presidency, the signing of the Affordable Care Act into law: “This a big f*****g deal!”