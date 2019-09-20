But this is a pretty strong case. One hundred percent, you won’t get. So, yes, I am persuaded, and, granted, I’d sure like it to be true. Milton marking up his personal Shakespeare! For many reasons, it makes the “no Shakespeare” craziness seem even more tiresome and wrong-headed. There was a man, he wrote the plays, and Milton valued them enough to slave over the text. It makes both writers seem more alive across 370 years. The annotations are being dated at about 1630-1660, so … For me and for many, thanks largely to social media, such moments are paradise found.