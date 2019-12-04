The two events will occur on December 6 and 9. On December 6, T-Mobile, which is finalizing its merger with Sprint, will launch the first phase of its 5G service nationally. Notice the word “nationally.” The other major carriers’ 5G launches pale by comparison. Verizon is in about 20 cities with 5G, and only in portions of those cities, none of which is in Pennsylvania. Verizon seems to have forgotten its Bell Atlantic roots. Cities as small as Sioux Falls and Little Rock have Verizon 5G, but not Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, each of which is more than five times as large. In some cases, 5G will be made available only to business customers.