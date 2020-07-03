The Declaration of Independence was without question a perfect statement of principle in 1776. But to conclude that the document applied only to that time is to risk misunderstanding the declaration and the country that flowed from it. It has become fashionable in our day to dismiss not only the man but the words of the man in one fell swoop. So as statues of Jefferson come down, either by mob action or by more deliberative efforts, his words come under attack, too. But hypocrisy — even the rank hypocrisy of Jefferson having enslaved people — is no reason to dismiss something we know to be true. The message, as is often the case, is stronger than the messenger.