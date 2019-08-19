Because congressional leaders live in terror of spontaneity among the led, hearings designed to generate publicity are tightly scripted, which is why, Amash says, such hearings are "an elaborate form of performance art" and members "often look as though they are asking questions they do not understand." Congressional leaders' stern message to potentially unmanageable members is to pipe down and "live to fight [for spending restraint, entitlement reform, open House processes, etc.] another day." Amash's campaign slogan should be: "Vote for someone who is as disgusted with Congress as you are."