Seven days after announcing her candidacy in January, Harris, appearing on CNN, endorsed "Medicare for All" and was asked: So, people "who like their [private] insurance, they don't get to keep it?" She answered: "The idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don't have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require. ... Let's eliminate all of that." More government, less paperwork. Really.