We also agree on the need for transparency and meaningful community engagement. Community members must be part of the process every step of the way. Finding out about something possibly happening in the community through the media rather than direct engagement does not build trust or foster collaboration. We agree that the City must do better when it comes to decision making with and not for communities. We also agree that the concerns of community members cannot be brushed aside or bulldozed over. For instance, it is imperative that City officials and agencies work alongside community members to develop a public safety plan for the area surrounding an overdose prevention site.